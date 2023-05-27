RIO GRANDE VALLEY (ValleyCentral) – Federal and state lawmakers who represent the Rio Grande Valley in Washington and Austin are reacting to Saturday’s impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

State Rep. Armando Martinez, (D) Weslaco

“Justice requires the rule of law, be applied evenly and fairly to all Texans. After months of deliberation and investigation with the existence of strong evidence detailing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s continued abuse of power for personal gain, retaliation, disregard of official duty, constitutional bribery, obstruction of justice, dereliction of duty, and abuse of public trust, I voted in favor of his impeachment because nobody is above the law.”

US Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, (D) District 34

“It was long over due! I’m proud to see principles in Texas, overcome partisanship.“

State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, (D) District 20

“The (Texas) Senate will be the Jury.”