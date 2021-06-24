Will Gov. Greg Abbott’s special legislative session be derailed by Texas Democrats?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Gov. Greg Abbott announced a special session of the Texas Legislature beginning July 8, many are wondering: what happens next?

Even further, as Abbott and Texas Republicans passed some of the most conservative legislation in years during the regular session, eyes are now on Democrats: will they move to stop even more?

In an interview with KXAN reporter Wes Rapaport, Cassi Pollock, of The Texas Tribune, explained what’s likely to come. Here’s some of the discussion, which can be seen in full within this story.

WR: Democrats’ federal elections overhaul fell short Tuesday in the U.S. Senate, with both of Texas’ senators voting against the legislation. What repercussions if any could that have in Texas, especially for state lawmakers heading into a special legislative?

CP: “Focus is on Texas… All eyes on Austin when lawmakers are back. One question is whether Democrats will walk out, leading the state to prevent passage. Also, [it’s] a big moment for Democrats and Republicans to set the tone into redistricting process to play out and for the next midterm elections as well.”

Pollock also said much of Texas Democrats’ 2022 plan hinges on what former presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke decides to do. He’s teased a run for office, but there’s no official announcement yet.

