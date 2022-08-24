Pregnant women are considering their options including Abort Offshore with Texas’s trigger law set to take effect Thursday

HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas’s abortion trigger law that will increase the punishment on abortion providers goes into effect Thursday.

Anyone who performs an abortion will be subject to a fine of no less than $100,000 and a sentence of up to life in prison.

The law applies to all pregnancies including those that occurred by rape or incest. The only exception is if the pregnancy creates a medical emergency.

Some states have weaker abortion laws, and some women are choosing to travel to them for abortions.

But there’s another option that’s skirting the law via the open seas.

Abort Offshore came about in June right after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its ruling in the Roe v. Wade case of 1973 that legalized abortion.

Pregnant women can board a ship in Galveston that takes them into international waters where abortions are performed — theoretically legally.

“I really thought that we would be contacted at some point about the fact that we’re trying to break these laws,” Abort Offshore President Michael Kimbro said. “Not that we’re trying to break the law, but the fact that we’re in fact doing this. But no, we haven’t had any oddly enough which surprises me.”

The procedure costs $1,500 and includes “onshore aftercare” and “one night’s hotel accommodations” according to the company’s website.