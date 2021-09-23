Texas ranks #1 for train collisions

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)– We’re in the thick of Rail Safety Week (Sept. 20-26) and AAA Texas wants to remind drivers and pedestrians about the importance of being safe around train tracks.

Texas ranks highest for the number of train collisions in the country, according to the latest full-year statistics from the Federal Railroad Administration. Harris County had the greatest number of highway-rail incidents totaling 28 in 2020, followed by Tarrant with 16, Bexar with eight and Dallas with seven.

“Texas continues to rank highest for the total number of train collisions, therefore, it is important to remind drivers and pedestrians to stay safe around train tracks,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “When you encounter a train crossing, whether driving or walking, always take extra precautions.”

TxDOT recommends drivers:

-Slow down when approaching crossings and look both ways.

-Turn down your stereo and listen for a train.

-If red lights are flashing or if crossing arms have been lowered, stop.

-Never stop on the tracks. A train going 50 miles per hour needs more than a mile to stop.

-Be sure all tracks are clear before crossing – there may be more than one set.

Visit https://oli.org/safety-near-trains for more information about safety near trains.