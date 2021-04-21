Texas ranks 10th on list of “Gun-friendly” states

HOUSTON (CW39) – A gun-rights advocacy group has released a list of the state’s with the loosest gun laws, which they call the “most gun-friendly.” Texas ranked tenth on the list.

The group calculated the ranking with several parameters and weighed them based on the importance to gun owners. The five parameters are lack of waiting periods, lack of universal background checks, right to carry, strength of the stand-your-ground laws, and the lack of bans or restrictions.

The group says those were then weighted “based on the overall culture and sentiment toward firearms in the state.”

Alaska, Arizona, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho are the top five in the rankings.

You can read the list here.