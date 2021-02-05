Texas Ranks Low On Recent Study of Safest States During Covid-19

HOUSTSTON (CW39) The effort to vaccinate as many people as possible in the U.S. is still slower than experts would like. In fact, only 2% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Because vaccinations are essential for fully reopening the economy, this has many health experts worried. So, just how safe is Texas and other states around the county?

WalletHub compares all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 5 Key Metrics, to find the safest states, during the Covid-19 Pandemic. It looks at the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

WalletHub

“The level of safety in a state is crucial to its economy because it determines the way businesses are allowed to operate. States will not remove their current COVID-19 restrictions until certain safety benchmarks are met, such as the reduction of the transmission rate to specific levels. Until it is safe enough to remove these restrictions, business will continue to be stunted across the U.S.,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “The best way to help state economies is to get most people in each state vaccinated, which in turn will create a much safer environment and allow businesses to operate at normal capacity and hire in full force.”

Here’s how Texas Ranks Comparted with other States, during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Safety Rank During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

36th Vaccination Rate

51st Positive Testing Rate

47th Hospitalization Rate

40th Death Rate

48th Transmission Rate

(Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.)

WalletHub

It also found a connection between the vaccination rate ranking and the death rate ranking. “In other words, as the vaccination rate increases, the death rate decreases,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “It`s important to consider the fact that vaccination has been slow so far, and only small portions of the population are eligible. In the future, we should expect a stronger correlation between the two variables as the vaccination rate increases.”

WalletHub

There are things residents can do. “To increase the safety of their community and state, it is suggested that residents get vaccinated when they are eligible. While the vaccines being offered have a high efficacy, how well they are able to curb the pandemic also depends on the share of the population that chooses to get vaccinated,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Until we achieve widespread vaccination and get the pandemic under control, people should continue to wear masks in public and practice social distancing to achieve the highest level of safety possible.” For a look at where all 50 states and the District of Columbia rank, check out the WalletHub Site .

