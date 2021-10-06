Texas Sen. Cruz to hold press conference on ‘humanitarian crisis’ at the border

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be having a press conference in Washington to discuss the border.

Cruz will be joined by other Republican Senators.

A release states Cruz and the officials joining him will “discuss the humanitarian crisis on the southern border.”

The press conference will be held moments before Gov. Abbott’s press conference in Mission, Texas.

Abbott will be joined by governors from 10 different states.

Both Abbott and Cruz will be discussing the numbers and law enforcement efforts at the U.S. – Mexico border.

Cruz’s press conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss