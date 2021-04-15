Texas Southern University launches new partnership for financial service careers

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas Southern University is launching a new partnership to help students pursue careers in financial services. TSU, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) will offer students the SIFMA Invest! platform. The virtual program provides students at Historically Black Colleges, Universities and minority-serving institutions with new educational resources to provide the following:

New educational resources

INRA SIE exam prep opportunities

Opportunities to take INRA SIE exam

Internship opportunities with SIFMA member firms

Resume reviews

The platform not only connects students with the industry, but it also links students interested financial services and encourages them to attend virtual events and webinars.

“SIFMA has long been committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. We are glad to be able to provide our member firms and participating institutions of higher education with a new resource to help take measurable steps to improve the acquisition of diverse student talent and enable a broader group of college students to learn about career opportunities in the financial services industry.”

Kenneth E. Bentsen Jr., SIFMA President & CEO.

Dr. David Yen, dean and professor of the Jesse H. Jones School of Business, says SIFMA is essential in the national security industry and the JHJ School is honored for the partnership. He also says it’s an addition to an arsenal of opportunities to help integrate textbook knowledge and real-world cases. To learn more about SIFMA and the SIFMA Invest! program click this link.