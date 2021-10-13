Texas Weather | Potential flood thread through central Texas this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — There is a potential flood threat setting up with moisture setting up from a hurricane in the Pacific that will be streaming in the middle part of the state.

That’s meeting up with a front. The result will be some heavy rain of 2-3 inches or more near the I-35 corridor, which goes from Dallas to Austin to San Antonio, and then areas west of there.

Locally, that leaves us with less than a half-inch of rain around here, but with that comes changes in area temperatures coming in our seven-day forecast.