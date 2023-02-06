DEKALB, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead, and another man has been charged with Murder and booked into the Bi-State Jail, after a shooting in Dekalb on Monday evening.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting and found Demond Monta Easter, 44, of Dekalb, had been shot multiple times at his home on County Road 4252.

Easter was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital by Life Net Ambulance Service, where he died of his injuries. His body has been sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy.

According to investigators, Easter was shot when an argument broke out at his home.

Derrelexis Dewayne Betts, 38, also of Dekalb, was arrested on the charge of Murder and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

The bond has not been set.