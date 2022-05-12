MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A chemical fire in Midland County sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

YourBasin.Com is working to confirm the name of the business, along the N. I-20 Service Rd. by mile marker 148, on the border of Midland and Martin Counties.

Around 5:30 P.M. on Wednesday, fire departments across Midland County, and mutual aid from Martin County, responded to a fire call at a business.

“They were mixing or off-loading some chemical and somehow, it ignited,” said Midland County Fire Marshal Justin Bunch. “We got two flammable liquids involved: toluene and methanol… What they were trying to mix them for, I don’t know. We’re still trying to investigate that.”

Thankfully, Bunch said no structures were damaged. Only the 55-barrel drums holding the chemicals were destroyed. They got hot and exploded, Bunch said.





One vehicle was considered a total loss. One person was taken to the hospital for flash burns. The Fire Marshal said the injuries were caused by rapid and instant heat. The individual is expected to be okay.

Fire crews will monitor the fire for hot spots. Flames were not completely contained as of Wednesday night around 7:30.

“They’re still working on that. The issue we have right now is an alcohol-based product. The foam we use for structure fires or petroleum fires like tank batteries doesn’t work as well with this type of fire. They get the fire out, and then it reignites.”

Firefighters were waiting on specialized foam, which is expected to have arrived by now. Bunch said small grass fires were started because of the chemical fire, but they were quickly put out. There is no threat to the public.



