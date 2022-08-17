DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do with $1 million? Buy a fish tank filled with exotic fish? Maybe, fill your closet with every professional Texas sports team’s merch? Well, someone in Texas has to think about this after claiming a seven-figure prize.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of the Southeast Texas city of Groves has claimed a $1 million prize off of the scratch ticket game $1,000,000 FRENZY. The lottery says this ticket was purchased at a Speedy Express on Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

The seven-figure winner decided to remain anonymous. The lottery says, “This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 FRENZY offers more than $97 million in total prizes.”

In case you didn’t know, Groves is located in Jefferson County and is near Beaumont and Port Arthur.