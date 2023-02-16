AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For some performers, it’s key to live in California or New York to build a career where the thought of stardom is at one’s fingertips. However, some may find it comforting to step outside those states and live in a breathable area within Texas.

Stars like James Van Der Beek, Sandra Bullock, and Kyle Chandler have chosen to live in Texas due to the change in pace and scenery of Texas that may be a necessary addition to their or their families’ lives.

Take a look at some of the famous faces who chose to buy homes or properties in Texas:

Sandra Bullock The Oscar-winning actress owns a few properties in Austin including the deli Walton’s Fancy and Staple. In an interview with Austin American-Statesman on YouTube, Bullock stated, “If people come here and they appreciate what it has going and don’t try to change it, I say welcome.” Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey The Texas native stayed true to his roots and continues to navigate between Texas and California as he owns a mansion in Austin. McConaughey is constantly seen at University of Texas football games with his family and has proved that it’s near impossible to give up the Lone Star State. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

George Strait It only makes sense that country superstar George Strait, who recorded the song “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” finds inspiration and comfort in Texas. The singer has owned and sold multiple properties in Texas including an adobe mansion located in San Antonio, according to Taste of Country. In addition, Strait owns the “Less Ranch”, an over 2,200-acre ranch located in Boerne. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

50 Cent By the looks of it, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson spent way more than 50 cents on his Texas home, located in Houston. He shared the news of his move from New York to Houston in 2021 simply writing on Twitter, “I Love NY, I live in Houston now I’ll explain later.” In addition, 50 Cent cemented his place in Texas when the Houston Texans announced 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne as their official cognac and champagne, according to media reports. Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek Van Der Beek made headlines when he and his wife made the decision to move their family of eight to Austin in 2020 telling Austin Life magazine in a profile spread, “We wanted to get the kids out of Los Angeles. We wanted to give them space and we wanted them to live in nature.” Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Willie Nelson Willie Nelson embodies the Texas spirit and it’s apparent that he feels most at home in the Lone Star State. Nelson’s ranch “Luck Ranch,” located in the town of Spicewood, is not only used for Nelson family gatherings, but also as a host spot for festivals. Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Kyle Chandler New York-born Chandler fell in love with Texas as he filmed the hit show “Friday Night Lights,” in the Lone Star State. Chandler and his family now live on a 33-acre ranch in Dripping Springs telling Men’s Journal in 2015, “It’s cool. You build a fire on the property and just sit out there, and the dogs stay with you. It’s a good feeling.” Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Joe Rogan Joe Rogan loves that Texas life. The UFC commentator and JRE podcast host left his Los Angeles home and moved to Austin where he currently lives in a eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom home worth around $14.4 million. Rogan explained on his podcast, “I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places and somewhere we have a little bit more freedom.” Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Erykah Badu The “Queen of Neo Soul” never strained away from her birth town of Dallas. The R&B and soul singer-songwriter lives in White Rock Lake, just 15 minutes outside of Dallas, in a home that she purchased in 1999. The house is clearly an extension of Badu’s style and passion for artistry. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

George Foreman The legendary boxer has a 300-acre ranch in Marshall where Foreman was born, according to his website. Foreman describes his ranch as a “getaway,” where he homes goats, cows, llamas, donkeys, and deer among other animals. Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Houston Sports Awards

Elon Musk The world’s richest man and now Twitter CEO has a home in Boca Chica near his SpaceX base facility. When interviewed on the Full Send podcast in Aug. 2022, Musk stated that he lived in an 800-900 square-foot house that he bought for $45,000 in Texas. “My friends come and stay and they can’t believe I’m staying in this house,” Musk said. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tommy Lee Jones The Oscar-winning actor was not only born in San Saba just outside of San Antonio but also owns a ranch in the town. According to a feature story on Wide Open Country, Jones’ cattle ranch is over 150 years old and has 3,000 acres. “In the summers, we’ll work cattle, and then at about seven o’clock at night, we’ll start playing polo,” Jones told the online outlet. Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Austin Film Society