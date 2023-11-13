WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police are asking for the community’s help in their search for a runaway female juvenile who the family believes might be with a 28-year-old man.

According to a Facebook post from the Wichita Falls Police Department on Friday, November 10, 2023, the WFPD is searching for a juvenile runaway named Krystelle Ward, 12, of Wichita Falls. Photos of Ward provided by the WFPD can be seen below:

Photo courtesy WFPD’s Facebook Photo courtesy WFPD’s Facebook

Police described Ward as a Hispanic female, 4’11” and weighing around 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Ward was last seen in the 1100 block of Harlan Avenue, near Maurine Street, at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, spokesperson for the Wichita Falls Police Department, Ward, was reported missing at 5:43 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The Facebook post from the WFPD said Ward possibly made plans to leave Wichita Falls. Sgt. Eipper said it is believed that Ward was heading to the Houston area.

Sgt. Eipper said Ward has been seen with a 28-year-old man and that the family believes she is currently with the 28-year-old man. According to police, harboring a minor without the consent of a guardian is a class A misdemeanor offense.

Anyone with any information regarding Ward’s immediate location is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD Non-Emergency Number at (940) 720-5000. Police said when calling, give as much detail as possible.