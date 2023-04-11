CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KIAH) – The U.S. Coast Guard busted a fishing crew and seized more than 1,000 pounds of illegally caught shark off the coast of Corpus Christi.

Along with the shark, guard members seized fishing gear, radios, GPS devices and highflyers on board.

Coast Guard crews detained the Mexican fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing. Coast Guard officials say they will continue to actively monitor and combat illegal fishing activities to preserve the delicate balance of our marine ecosystems.