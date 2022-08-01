DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Mega Millions jackpot of over $1 billion was not sold in Texas, but rather in the northern state of Illinois; however, there is still some celebrating to be had in Texas whether it be the North or Southeast.

The Texas Lottery reports two $1 million winning Mega Millions tickets from the July 29 drawing were sold outside of Dallas and Houston. Those tickets matched all five of the winning numbers: 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 to win $1 million each.

The ticket sold near Dallas was bought at the RaceTrac on West Park Boulevard in Plano (Quick Pick), while the ticket sold near Houston was bought at the Fuel Maxx on University Drive in Prairie View (Quick Pick).

In total, there were over 1.3 million winners from this drawing throughout Texas who won as much as $1 million and at least $2. There were also 26 players who won $10,000 and 11 of those 26 who Megaplied their ticket jacked their prize winnings up to $20,000.