DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one, and that idea remains true with winning a ton of money from a lottery ticket too!

The Texas Lottery reports two top prize-winning lottery tickets were sold in North and Southeast Texas for the Tuesday night Cash Five drawing. Those two tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the July 12 drawing and are worth $25,000.

The first of the winning tickets was sold in Prosper at Eagle Nest on Preston Road; the other was sold in Raywood at Crossroad #15 on Highway 90 East. Both of the tickets were a Quick Pick, according to the Texas Lottery.

There were also 104 secondary prize-winning tickets sold that matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each. The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”