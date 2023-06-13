LIBERTY, Texas (KIAH) — Two people are dead after a train slammed into their car in Liberty County on Monday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said the driver of a small SUV drove around the lowered crossing arms at a railroad crossing along FM 160, just north of Highway 90 in the small town of Ames.

At the same time, the train began passing through the crossing, hitting the SUV.

The driver and another woman riding with her died. The driver was identified as Linda Warren Durio, 63, of Liberty, Texas. The passenger was identified as Demetria Louise Semien, 48, of Liberty.

The three people on the train were not hurt.