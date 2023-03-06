GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — A search is on for a pair of 13-year-old brothers who went missing off of Pleasure Pier in Galveston.

According to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, the boys went missing around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. After searching for over an hour, the parents called 911.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The teenage boys were last seen in the water along a beach west of the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier at Seawall Boulevard and 25th Street, the beach patrol said.

Beach Patrol, Galveston police and the U.S. Coast Guard have been involved in the search, including a Coast Guard helicopter to search the area.

The boys are Hispanic and were wearing blue shirts and red swim trunks, the patrol said.