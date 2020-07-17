2 Texas counties slammed with COVID-19 add refrigerated trucks as morgues

With skyrocketing coronavirus hospitalizations in several states, hard-hit counties in Arizona and Texas are preparing for the worst by bringing in refrigerated trucks as morgues fill up.

Morgues in two counties in Texas — Cameron and Hidalgo — are overwhelmed. These counties are now sharing a large refrigerated trailer to store bodies of coronavirus patients because of a lack of space at area morgues.

San Antonio officials have also said they’re requesting refrigerated trucks. “I’m pleading with everybody in our neck of the woods, help us do your part, people’s lives are at stake — not just the people getting sick, but doctors, nurses working to the bone, EMS personnel, transporting people,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. told CNN affiliate KVEO.

In South Texas, hospitals in Laredo are full and the federal government is converting a hotel into a health care facility.

