FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Fremont County on Tuesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened on Highway 50 near milepost 236, east of Howard, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Initial investigation revealed that the car, heading westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road.

After drifting off the road, the car collided with the end of a guardrail. The guardrail pierced the front of the car, travelled through the engine compartment, and collided with the driver.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Texas, was pronounced dead on scene. The front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.

The eastbound lane of Highway 50 was closed for about 5 hours while the scene was investigated and emergency repairs were made to the guardrail.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.