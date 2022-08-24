In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DALLAS (KDAF) — While no one in the country was lucky enough to score the $116 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night there were some victories to be had in the Lone Star State.

No, no one in the state won the secondary prize of $1 million but someone did buy a ticket that matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to score $20,000 after also choosing the Megaplier to take their initial winnings of $10K to new heights.

The winning numbers from the August 23 drawing were 3, 5, 47, 48 and 67 with the Mega Ball, 7. In total there were over 49,000 winners from this drawing in Texas that at least won $2 and as much as $20,000.

“Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery said.

The next drawing is set for August 26 with a jackpot of $135 million which has a cash value of $75.8 million. Good luck!