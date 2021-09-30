2020 crime in Texas report released

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Today, The Texas Department of Public Safety released it’s 2020 Crime in Texas report. It collects data of the more than 1,200 Texas sheriffs and chiefs of police who take part in the Uniform Crime Reporting program.

While the report finds some major crimes like Murder (up 35.6%) and Aggravated Assault (15%) are up, the Texas crime rate is actually down overall (-4%).

Here are some of the percentage change in crime rates in the great Houston Area between 2019 and 2020:

Baytown PD: +3.2%

Conroe PD: +5.6%

Galveston PD: +7.1%

Missouri City PD: -7.0%

Port Arthur PD: +19.7%

Texas City PD: -1.8%

Brazoria Co SO: -5.0%

Fort Bend Co SO: +3.7%

Harris Co SO: +5.4%

Houston PD: +0.4%

League City PD: +0.7%

Montgomery Co SO: -11.7%

Sugar Land PD: -17.5%

You can find a link to the entire 121 page report here.