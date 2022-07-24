DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hot outside but also hot for a Texas Lottery player’s wallet down in Southeast Texas once they claim a big win over the weekend.

The lottery reports that a $25,000 winning ticket from Friday night’s Cash Five drawing was sold outside of Beaumont. The ticket matched all five winning numbers 16, 17, 19, 26 and 28 from the July 22 drawing.

It was sold at Circle A Food Market on Highway 326 South in Sour Lake; the ticket was not a quick pick. This top-prize winning ticket was one of over 26,000 total winners from this drawing who at least one a Free Cash Five QP, $15 and $350.