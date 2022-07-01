DALLAS (KDAF) — What are some of the best ways you can imagine starting the month of July off? A long weekend is a given with the Fourth of July on Monday, but why not pair it up with a nice win from the Texas Lottery?

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning ticket from the Cash Five Thursday drawing was sold in Southeast Texas. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 30 drawing (14, 15, 17, 23, 32).

It was sold at New Smart Shop at 3890 Ave. A in Beaumont and the ticket was a Quick Pick. There were also 90 secondary prize winners from this drawing who matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.