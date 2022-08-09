DALLAS (KDAF) — Two’s a company, three’s a crowd. That may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.

The Texas Lottery reports three $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets from Monday night’s drawing were sold in South and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 8 drawing, 1, 9, 13, 14 and 17.

The first of the three winning tickets was sold at a Conoco Food Mart on 2nd Street in Pleasanton (Quick Pick), the second was sold at a Kroger on 4000 Polk in Houston (Quick Pick), while the third was sold in Beaumont at a Cherry retailer on Major Drive (not a Quick Pick).

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”