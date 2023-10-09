ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An early morning crash near Holliday claims the lives of three teenagers from several communities in Texoma.

According to Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash on Monday, October 9, 2023, at about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Business 277, near Holliday.

Sgt. Gutierrez said a 2018 Chevrolet Camero was traveling northeast on Business 277 at an unsafe speed, failed to negotiate a curve, and went into a side skid. He said the vehicle then struck a culvert, causing it to roll.

According to Sgt. Gutierrez, the three passengers were pronounced deceased on the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash, two 16-year-old males from Iowa Park and a 15-year-old female from Henrietta.

The crash report said the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male from Iowa Park, survived the crash and was transported to United Regional with incapacitating injuries. The crash report said none of the four occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

“This is definitely devastating for the families and their communities,” Sgt. Gutierrez said.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the names of the victims have not been released since all three are adolescents from various communities in our area.

“We always just hope that everybody keeps the families and communities and everybody else involved in their prayers and their communities and their schools and their peers and their students,” Sgt. Gutierrez said. “I mean, it is definitely devastating, there’s no sugarcoating that.”

Additional details are unavailable at this time. The accident remains under investigation by DPS.