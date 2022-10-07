HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Jayden is a sweet and loving 9 year-old boy who always likes interaction with people. He enjoys being around others, including his peers at school and his foster parents.

Jayden feels good when he’s outside either going for a walk, enjoying the swings, climbing obstacles, kicking his soccer ball around, and interacting with other children. He also finds happiness in watching coco melon on his tablet. Jayden really enjoys school where he can engage with his classmates and teachers.

Jayden has a great broad range appetite and like most children, he loves chicken nuggets and pizza, his favorite fruit is bananas.

Jayden would need a patient, nurturing, and compassionate family. He will need parents who are flexible and able to adapt to Jayden’s special needs. Jayden would love to have a family who will have him around multiple people, such as an extended network of friends and family.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.