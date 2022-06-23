TOMBALL, Texas (CW39) If you’re in Tomball, Texas this July 4th weekend and are looking for FREE holiday fun, including fireworks, check out the big street fest for the whole family to enjoy.

July 4th Celebration and Street Fest

Tomball’s annual FREE July 4th celebration and street fest includes dinner-time festivities followed by “one of the biggest fireworks shows north of Houston.” Enjoy LIVE entertainment, kid-friendly options and a variety of food vendors.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. It’s located at 14060 F.M. 290 in Tomball.

Fireworks Safety Rules

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

Always read and follow label directions.

Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!

Shoot fireworks on level, open ground.

Do not aim fireworks at buildings or vegetation.

Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)

The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can.

Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can and then put them in your garage or against your house. A fire could result.