$5,000 Reward: Abandoned emaciated horse found in Brookshire

Texas
Posted: / Updated:

Mare abandoned in Brookshire. $5,000 reward offered by HSPCA

 Brookshire PD and Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations is seeking the public’s help after an extremely emaciated horse was dumped roadside. 

The mare is now being cared for by the Houston SPCA who first released word about the abandoned mare Friday. A generous horse lover then donated reward money to the Houston SPCA to find the culprit.

Houston SPCA is now offering that $5,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who abandoned the severely emaciated horse along the road in Brookshire last Friday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Brookshire Police Department at 281.375.5000.

Photos/video provided by Houston SPCA.

