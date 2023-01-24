EAGLE PASS, Texas (KIAH)—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers seized hard narcotics in two separate unrelated enforcement actions that totaled over $520,000 in street value. The first arrests occurred on January 20th at the Camino Real International Bridge. There officers stopped a 33-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2021 Honda CR-V arriving from Mexico.

The vehicle was searched by canine. During the search officers found 35 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a spare tire along with more in the back seat of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $322,730.

The second arrest occurred on January 21st. Also at the Camino Real International Bridge. Police say a 21-year old female who was a U.S. citizen tried to drive a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 across the border from Mexico. Upon searching the vehicle officer found 14.8 pounds of cocaine in the intake manifold of the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $197,810.

The narcotics together have an estimated street value of $520,540