EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eight people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection to the 2019 cold-case murder of 20-year-old El Paso rapper Terrance Kinard, according to court records newly obtained by KTSM.

As KTSM has previously reported, Kinard was at a house party on Mt. Whitney Drive in Northeast El Paso on Jan. 26, 2019.

According to police, Kinard was a few houses down from the party when witnesses heard several gunshots. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, eight people were indicted in late November on capital murder, engaging in organized criminal activity and gang-related charges.

The eight people who were indicted are the following:

Deyone Quartaril Bridges Booked in Septemberr. Given a $750,000 bond with an additional $50,000 bond on an unrelated charge (sexual assault of a child) that allegedly happened back in February 2022.

Jacob Willis Arrested in Lubbock and was booked in December under a $750,000 bond. Lubbock PD: Man arrested for murder warrant out of El Paso | KTSM 9 News



Miguel Aquino Ferrer Booked in December under a $500,000 bond.

Marcus Kaleb Moore Booked in December.

Juan Manuel Noria Booked in December under a $500,000 bond.

Obadiah John President Booked in December under a $500,000 bond.

Bryanna Lovett Booked in December under a $500,000 bond.

Savannah Mariyah Smith Booked in December under a $500,000 bond.



The suspect’s mugshots were not available, and the indictments do not state what role each person allegedly played in the shooting.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.