SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Voting Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, when Texans will be lining up to vote on 14 proposed propositions that could change the Texas Constitution. Here is what you should know about each proposition.

Proposition Number 1 (HJR 126) – Protection from municipal governments regulating land use policies

This proposition proposes a constitutional amendment to protect a person’s right to engage in generally accepted farm, ranch, timber production, horticulture, or wildlife management practices on real property that the person owns or leases.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and

wildlife management.”

Proposition Number 2 (SJR 64) – Childcare facilities tax exemptions

This amendment would allow the governing (County or Municipality) body to exempt half the value of a childcare facility’s property from taxes. The proposed amendment also would allow the legislature to define the term “child-care facility” and add additional eligibility requirements to receive the property tax exemption.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of

all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”

Proposition Number 3 (HJR 132) – Prohibit state wealth tax on individual/family

This amendment would prohibit the legislature from imposing a tax based on the wealth or net worth of an individual or family. It would also prohibit a tax based on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the

difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”

Proposition Number 4 (HJR 2 – Second Special Session) – School Districts and Homestead Exemption

There are four parts to this: increasing the homestead exemption for school district taxes, allowing the legislature to limit non-residence homestead property value, placing a temporary limit on school district taxes for those 65 and older, and limiting appraisal board member terms to four years in counties with a population of at least 75,000 people.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of

real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the

amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence

homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district

ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect

increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem

tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to

authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of

directors of certain appraisal districts.

Proposition Number 5 (HJR 3) -Building higher education

This amendment focuses on building higher education by re-designating the National Research University Fund as the Texas University Fund ($3.9 million) to any state university entitled for funding. This would include the University of North Texas, Texas Tech University, the University of Houston and Texas State University.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher

education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state

economy.”

Proposition Number 6 (SJR 75) – Texas Water Projects

This amendment would create the Texas water fund to finance water projects in the state. The proposed amendment also would require that at least 25% of the money initially appropriated to the Texas water fund be transferred to the New Water Supply for Texas Fund.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”

Proposition Number 7 (SJR 93) – Texas Energy Fund

This proposition would create the Texas Energy fund to provide low-interest loans for the construction or upgrade of gas-fueled power plants.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

providing for the creation of the Texas Energy Fund to support the construction, maintenance,

modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”

Proposition Number 8 (HJR 125) – Broadband Infrastructure Fund

This proposition aims to expand broadband internet access across the state.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist

in the financing of connectivity projects.”

Proposition Number 9 (HJR 2) – Cost of living adjustment for retired teachers

The proposes that the legislature provide a cost-of-living adjustment from the general revenue fund to members of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of

the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

Proposition Number 10 (SJR 87) – Tax exemption for personal property held by medical manufacturer

This proposition proposes a tax exemption for personal property held by a medical or biomedical manufacturer as a finished good.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held

by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network

and strengthen our medical supply chain.”

Proposition Number 11 (SJR 32) – Maintaining and developing parks/ recreational areas of El Paso County

Currently, El Paso County is not issued bonds to develop and maintain parks and recreational facilities through the Texas Constitution. This proposition would change that.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County

to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of

parks and recreational facilities.

Proposition Number 12 (HJR 134) – Abolish the office of County Treasurer in Galveston County

If passed, this proposition would abolish the office of County Treasurer in Galveston County.

While this proposition will appear on everyone’s ballot, it will only pass if voted on by the majority of Galveston County Voters.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”

Proposition Number 13 (HJR 107) – Increase the mandatory retirement age for state justices and judges

This proposal would increase the mandatory age of retirement for state judges and justices from 75 to 79.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”

Proposition Number 14 (SJR 74) – Building and improving new state parks

This proposition would establish the centennial Parks Conservation Fund to build new state parks and fund improvements to existing ones.

The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as follows: “The constitutional amendment

providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation

and improvement of state parks.”

