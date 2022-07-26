THE COLONY, Tx (KDAF) — The DFW metroplex is synonymous with Velvet Taco; and for good reason. Dallas is where Velvet Taco got its roots and the area has made this taco joint a fan favorite for a long time.

The love is mutual. Just as much as we have embraced this delicious taco spot, they have embraced us back, opening locations all around North Texas. And now, there is one more location to add to that list.

Now, people who reside in The Colony no longer have to drive to get their fix as Velvet Taco has just opened a new location near Nebraska Furniture Mart.







Photos courtesy Velvet Taco.

They are located at 5350 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr. Hours of operation are as follows:

Sunday – Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

If you’re new to North Texas, Velvet Taco offers 20 inventive tacos and a killer red velvet cake.























Photos courtesy Velvet Taco.

“My fave is the beer battered cauliflower taco,” – Inside DFW Host Jenny Anchondo.

For more information, visit velvettaco.com.