AAA Texas: Tips for parents and pedestrians for Halloween

Texas

Precautions to take with children and costumes

Halloween kids. Getty Images

HOUSTON (KIAH) – AAA Texas is reminding families and walkers celebrating Halloween about how to avoid some common hazards that could spoil your festivities. Halloween is on a Sunday this year, so AAA has this advice for pedestrians making their way around the neighborhood this year.

  • Trick-or-Treat together.  AAA recommends that parents accompany young trick-or-treaters at least until the age of 12. 
  • Review safety precautions with children. Include traffic safety rules in the review such as stay on the sidewalk, cross the street at crosswalks, avoid walking in front of, behind or between parked cars and stop at driveways to make sure no vehicles are coming in and out.
  • Select highly visible costumes. Look for light, bright and reflective costumes that make trick-or-treaters easy to see. Add reflective tape to costumes and treat buckets and bags to increase visibility.
  • Check costumes. Choose disguises that don’t obstruct vision and opt for non-toxic face paint instead of masks. Check and adjust the length of costumes to avoid tripping and add reflective material or tape to keep kids visible.
  • Get a flashlight with fresh batteries. A flashlight can help trick-or-treaters see and be seen, but it should never be directed at someone’s eyes including those of passing motorists.
  • Buckle up.  If driving trick-or-treaters between neighborhoods, always use appropriate car seats and have children exit and enter on the passenger side of the vehicle.

