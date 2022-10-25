AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding forecasted to move across the state this week.

“The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources ahead of severe weather threats,” Abbott stated in a press release.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed resources in preparation of severe weather response operations across the state.

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams;

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations;

Texas National Guard: Transportation platoons and helicopters with hoist capability;

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages;

Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol): Helicopters with hoist capability;

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.;

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality;

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents;

State Mass Care Coordination/.

Texans are urged to follow flood preparedness and safety during all severe weather events.