NEW CANEY, Texas (KIAH) — It was the largest property tax cut in Texas history and passed during Special Session #2 of the 88th Texas Legislature. Now, Gov. Greg Abbott will ceremonially sign it into law.

On Wednesday, August 9 in New Caney, the Governor will do the official signing. In his 2023 State of the State address, Abbott made cutting property taxes for Texans an emergency item for the 88th Legislature.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, State Rep. Morgan Meyer, and other Republican members of the Texas Legislature.

Officials are calling the deal the “biggest property tax cut in Texas history.” Included in the plan is a $100,000 homestead exemption for all homeowners, 20% off home value appraisals for the next three years for some homes valued under $5 million, and a promise from the state to spend $12 billion to cut school property tax rates statewide.