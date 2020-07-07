Abbott: HHS to provide COVID-19 testing in Edinburg

FILE – In this May 23, 2020, file photo, a vehicle arrives at COVID-19 testing site at Steele Indian School Park, in Phoenix. Coronavirus cases are rising in nearly half the U.S. states, as states are rolling back lockdowns. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

AUSTIN (KVEO) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be providing free COVID-19 testing in Edinburg.

The testing site will be located at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg and will be open from July 8 to July 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a release from Governor Greg Abbott, the site will offer 5,000 tests per day. They currently have 5,447 cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, and have recorded 75 deaths.

“The State of Texas continues to collaborate with HHS to expand testing in this region and throughout the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott in the release.

The action comes as part of the federal government’s testing efforts in COVID-19 hot spots around the country, said the release.

“As the Rio Grande Valley continues to shoulder the brunt of the alarmingly expanding coronavirus outbreak, we are all thankful that our state and federal agencies are acting on our outcry for help by providing surge response in free COVID-19 testing that is necessary to protect the families and residents we represent,” said Senator Eddie Lucio in the release.

To pre-register for testing, click here.

