HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott is celebrating Manufacturing Week with a tour of the ITD Precision Stampings facility in Harlingen at 2:30 p.m.

Abbott aims to promote the critical role that this industry plays in Texas’ booming economy.

After the tour, the Governor will hold a news conference recognizing the Made in Texas brand and the success of American manufacturers in the global market.

He will be joined by ITD Precision Stampings Vice President of Operations Scott Hays, state officials, and other local business leaders.