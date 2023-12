AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits Music Festival… didn’t that just happen? Yes! But the fest is already gearing up for next year.

ACL Festival announced its 2024 dates and 3-day pass presale details Tuesday morning.

The festival will return October 4-6 and 11-13.

Hopeful festival-goers can secure their tickets for next year starting as early as Thursday. Presale for 3-day tickets starts at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Find more details on the ACL Festival website.