PLANO (KDAF) — If you’re married or in a committed relationship you and your significant other very well might have a running list of date night ideas to try around where you live. If you don’t that’s okay, but go ahead and do yourself a favor and get one started!

There’s nothing better to do on a date than sit back, enjoy a drink, something to eat and laugh hysterically at some standup comedy. That’s why you need to go ahead and add the Plano House of Comedy to your list of date night ideas ASAP!

Plano House of Comedy says, “The Lone Star State was calling our name! Bringing the best in Drink Dine Laugh – The Plano House of Comedy showcases the absolute best in stand up comedy. Performers from Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, and more! House of Comedy is Plano’s Home For Laughs!”

Yolonda Williams got to enjoy some stand up routines at the comedy house in Plano, be sure to watch and see what could be in store on your next date night or if you’re ever in need of a good hard laugh!