Texas National Guardsmen deployed near Eagle Pass, Texas, as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. (Nexstar Photo/Frank Martinez)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Operation Lone Star military forces are being deployed throughout the state along the U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 is set to expire Thursday night.

Officials with Joint Task Force Lone Star, the military component of OLS, say they are deploying a mass amount of military enforcement along the Texas international boundary.

The joint task operation combines efforts of the Texas Military Department and Texas Department of Public Safety to enhance security measures along the border.

“I have thousands of soldiers, airmen and Texas State guardsmen deployed along 1,254 miles of contiguous international boundary maintaining safety, protecting lives and property,” Matt Barker, Commander of Joint Task Force Lone Star said during a news conference in Brownsville.

The state deployed 500 additional soldiers to assist from El Paso to Eagle Pass to Brownsville.

Other troops are operating along the river and in aircrafts for an aerial overview.

“This team is here to prevent, deter, and if necessary, interdict illegal activity,” Barker said. “We’re taking proactive measures with barriers and with additional forces to explain that migrants should go to the port of entry and not do this dangerous crossing in these other ways.”

Title 42 is set to expire at 10:59 p.m. local time on Thursday.