PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A probable cause affidavit revealed new details in a teen’s deadly stabbing of his parents.

Dallas Scott Gilbert, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Cameron County records.

New details of the attack

At 11:23 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, officers were dispatched to the 21800 block of Stuart Place Road. When they entered the home they found a woman, Angela Watt Gilbert, in a pool of blood in the living room. They also saw a man, identified as her husband and Dallas’ father, holding down Dallas.

The father began yelling that Dallas had stabbed them both, the affidavit stated. Angela died en route to the hospital after being stabbed “approximately over 8 times on different areas of her body with a black handle and silver blade kitchen knife,” the affidavit stated.

Police spoke with Dallas, who told them he was outside talking to his mother about various topics before the attack.

“When all of a sudden, he started remembering that earlier in the day his dad was complaining about Dallas not [being] in shape to even throw a football,” the affidavit stated.

Dallas said he then walked into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and cut his mom’s hand just playing around.

This is when he said he went into an “unexplainable [rage] of anger” and started stabbing his mother. He told police he stabbed her three or four times before she ran inside. He then chased her inside and stabbed her in the back and ribs another three or four times, according to the document.

Dallas’ father woke up to his wife’s screams and came out of the bedroom. Dallas said he was filled with so much anger that he began stabbing him as well, the records show.

The affidavit stated the stabbed his father until he eventually dropped the knife. Dallas told police that he had not been drinking or doing drugs.

“Dallas stated he knew what he had done and was sorry,” the affidavit stated.

Police chief Manuel Trevino said at a press conference Wednesday that Dallas’ father was at a local hospital in intensive care.

“I will say the female did fight. She had several defensive wounds in her hands. It means that she didn’t go down without a fight. But again, this was her son attacking her. She probably had no idea what was coming.”

Reporters asked Trevino for advice when dealing with situations like this.

“We need to pay more attention to our kids,” Trevino said. “We need to stop trying to judge them, and listening to them.”

Dallas Gilbert is scheduled to be arraigned sometime today.