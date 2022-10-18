HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a missing Texas teen led authorities on a car chase in Nebraska, his mother’s body was found in the trunk, authorities said.

Tyler Roenz was identified as the driver in a high-speed car chase in Nebraska, according to a post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Nebraska State Patrol confirmed the body of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz was found inside the trunk of the car.

On Oct. 13, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in finding the woman and teen.

A news release from the Nebraska State Patrol details how the pursuit began. On Friday at approximately 2:45 p.m., authorities were alerted that a Mazda 3 believed to be involved in a homicide was traveling in Nebraska.

Troopers located the vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near Grande Island, the release stated. When troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, continuing westbound at speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour, the release stated.

After nine miles, the vehicle struck the rear side of a semi, and then struck a tree near mile marker 299. Authorities located the driver, identified as Tyler Roenz with “severe injuries.” He was transported to a local hospital.

Troopers then located the body of a woman in the trunk of the car. The body was identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation.