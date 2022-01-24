AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined four other attorneys general in suing Google for allegedly tracking users’ location data without their consent.

Texas filed its own lawsuit, filed Monday, alleging Google misled Texas users by continually tracking their location, even after users attempted to disable that feature.

“While many Texans may reasonably believe they have disabled the tracking of their location, the reality is that Google has been hard at work behind the scenes logging their movements in a data store Google calls ‘Footprints.’ But while footprints generally fade, Google ensures that the location information it stores about Texans is not so easily erased,” the lawsuit says.

Paxton said even if users opted out of sharing their location data, the company still used “ill-gotten data” to sent targeted advertisements to that user, “thereby earning enormous profits from wrongfully collected personal data.”

Texas is one of four other bipartisan attorneys general filing similar lawsuits from the District of Columbia, Indiana and Washington. Each alleges Google deceived users from at least 2014 to 2019. The suit relates to Android users in particular. Android is owned by Google.

“Google’s founding motto is ‘Don’t Be Evil.’ And yet it systematically lies to millions of consumers in order to stack billions of dollars into its coffers,” Paxton said in a statement. “Big Tech companies like Google continue to erode the American way of life and often break the law to maintain their overwhelming dominant market position. This lawsuit is just another part of my fight against Big Tech. I’ll hold Google accountable for misleading and deceiving Texans. This is not only an unethical invasion of privacy—it’s against the law.”

Google released a statement Monday morning, stating that the claims being made are “inaccurate.”

“The Attorneys General are bringing a case based on inaccurate claims and outdated assertions about our settings. We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data. We will vigorously defend ourselves and set the record straight,” said José Castañeda, a Google spokesperson.