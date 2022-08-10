LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County.

According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s Facebook page, Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to assist on multiple new ignitions in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency mobilized several aircrafts to assist with suppression efforts on the fires.

The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual is being treated on scene.

Texas A&M Forest Service does not own any aviation resources but instead uses federal aviation contracts through the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for all firefighting aircrafts.

For further information call the Texas A&M Forest Service at (979) 255-0591.