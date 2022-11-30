AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The show “A Drag Queen Christmas” went on as planned on Nov. 29, while also drawing protestors and counter-protestors.

The show had an increased police presence along with protestors and counter-protestors who were asked to move further away from the venue at times.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson commented on the show, after church groups expressed concern, earlier in November that outlined the way events are hosted at public facilities and expressed her opinion regarding the event.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to the city for comment Tuesday, but we were told no one was available for comment.

The show, featuring performers from Ru Paul’s Drag Race, was held at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts and only a handful of tickets were still available the day of the show.