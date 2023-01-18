MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Amber Alert for the state of Texas has been discontinued after an update that a baby girl was safely found Wednesday morning.

The Midland Police Department had issued an Amber Alert for 11-month-old Darla Steve.

Steve was last seen with 29-year-old Zach Smith in the 2700 block of Southwest Street around 12:30 a.m. on January 16. Smith left the scene in gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500, Texas license plate SDD9435.

Authorities later updated just before 1 a.m. that Darla was found. There was no update on whether Smith was captured or not.