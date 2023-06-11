DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER alert has been issued for a missing girl who may be in danger and was last seen in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard of Dallas around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the AMBER alert, Lillie May Anderson is a 7-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes who was last scene in a gray four-door crossover SUV, which is pictured below.

Officials said she is four feet and two inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. Dallas PD added that she was last seen wearing a purple short sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers, sandals and two large side braids which join in the back.

A suspect listed on the AMBER alert is described as a black male with black hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Dallas Police Department asked that anyone with information call them at 911 or 214-671-4268.