SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) – The Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Monday morning for a San Antonio teen last seen on May 1.

According to the alert, San Antonio Police are looking for Juelz Robinson.

Robinson is:

White

Male

14 years old

5′ 6” and 130 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin frame glasses, a dark colored t-shirt, black Nike shorts, and slip-ons.

Police say Juelz Robinson was last seen at 12 a.m. on May 1 walking on Classen Pass in San Antonio.

Police believe Robinson is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information can call San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.